New Mexico State Fair offers $4 tickets to start July

We're still a couple of months away from the State Fair but this may be the time to get your tickets.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico State Fair isn’t until September but now may be the best time to start making your plans for it.

Now through July 4 at 4 p.m., you can buy $4 tickets to the New Mexico State Fair. The tickets are only available online and there is a limit of eight tickets per email address.

The New Mexico State Fair is September 5-15. There is a full lineup of concerts and rodeo shows. Among the performers are Jo Dee Messina, Cole Swindell, Brad Paisley, Josh Turner and Becky G.

More details, including on the special ticket deal, are at the State Fair website here.