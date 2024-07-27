New Mexico State Police arrest double murder suspect

TAOS, N.M. — New Mexico State Police arrested a 76-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing two people Thursday in Taos County.

NMSP officers responded Thursday around 8 p.m. to a reported shooting incident at the Smoke Shop, located at 1375 State Road 75. At the same time, they say another call reported a man not breathing at 96 Puertocito in Chamisal.

Officers found a woman in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The women, a juvenile police identified as Faith Flores, later died from her wounds.

Meanwhile, at the other location, officers say they found Ruben Martinez dead in the driveway from at least gunshot wound. 76-year-old Manuel Martinez allegedly approached an officer there and admitted he was involved in the shooting.

A search of Martinez’s truck allegedly led to the discovery of a revolver on the seat. Officers investigated further and charged Martinez with two counts of murder. He is now in the Taos County Adult Detention Center.

“This tragic incident remains under active investigation. The NMSP extends its condolences to the families of the victims and urges anyone with additional information to contact the New Mexico State Police,” an NMSP news release stated.