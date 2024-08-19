New Mexico State Police investigates semi-truck crash in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a semi-truck crash Monday morning in Santa Fe that left the driver hospitalized.

NMDOT issued an alert about the crash around 11:18 a.m. Monday. The initial NMSP investigation indicates a semi-truck rolled over on U.S. 84/285, near the intersection with New Mexico Highway 599. The crash only involved the semi-truck.

Medics took the driver to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 1 p.m., southbound U.S. 84/285 is closed at the intersection with N.M. 599. Authorities are diverting all southbound traffic onto N.M. 599. Northbound U.S. 84/285 has one lane open, however.

NMSP is still investigating the cause of the crash. They ask that you avoid the area and utilize alternative routes, if possible, as emergency services are working to clear the crash scene.