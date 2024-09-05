New Mexico State Police investigates shooting involving Santa Fe police

The shooting happened at the Denny's near Meow Wolf along Cerrillos Road.

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving at least one Santa Fe police officer in the area of Denny’s on Cerrillos Road.

Around 10:17 p.m., Santa Fe police said they closed northbound Cerrillos Road due to a presence at Cielo Court. NMSP later stated they were investigating a shooting at the Denny’s on Cerrillos with one suspect injured. They also stated the officer involved wasn’t injured.

Details are limited at this time. We will keep you posted on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News as we learn more.