New Mexico Supreme Court grants new trial in toddler’s hot car death

PORTALES, N.M. – The state Supreme Court has granted a new trial for two Portales women sentenced in the death of a toddler.

Sandi and Mary Taylor were both serving 36-year sentences after they were convicted of reckless child abuse.

The case stems from an incident in 2017 when the women left two kids unattended in a hot car – in the middle of July – resulting in the death of Maliyah Jones.

The court is allowing a new trial on the basis that the original jury instructions were unclear.

That new trial is expected to happen early next year.