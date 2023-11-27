New Mexico Supreme Court upholds decision on redistricting case

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court issued an order Monday upholding a district court decision on the state’s Congressional District map.

In the order issued by the high court Monday, justices affirmed substantial evidence supported the decision. The order specifies the judge didn’t make any legal error in the decision.

Chief Justice Shannon Bacon signed the order with concurrence from all four other justices.

Last month, Judge Fred Van Soelen shot down a Republican challenge to New Mexico’s Congressional District map. The Republicans’ challenge alleged the boundaries of District 2 gave Democrats an unlawful advantage.

The judge ruled some partisan gerrymandering is permissible and that there wasn’t evidence of the map being unlawful.

