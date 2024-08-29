New Mexico teacher nationally honored for empowering students through golf

The First Tee national organization has been around for decades, partnering with school districts across the U.S. to empower elementary students through the game of golf, and a New Mexican was named teacher of the year by them.

SHIPROCK, N.M. — For decades, the organization First Tee has partnered with school districts across the U.S. to empower kids and teens through the game of golf.

As a part of it, they’ve recognized teachers who have made their mission possible.

The “tee” is that there were a lot of great teachers but Mr. Layney Frazier was the best by “par.” Frazier is a physical education instructor at Eva B. Stokely Elementary School in Shiprock.

On Wednesday, students and teachers surprised Frazier with a First Tee National Teachers Award and $12,000 for his classroom.

“I don’t even know what I said today at my speech. It was just, it was such a surprise. I was shocked. I was, of course, proud, I was, I was taken, I don’t know, I can’t even put this in the words. You really, I really can’t, just super surprised and shocked, but loved it. Loved it. It was really cool,” he said.

For about 10 years now, Frazier has been working with First Tee. It all started as a love for what he does.

“I do my job for the kids. It’s all about the kids with me. That’s what brings me to schools. What puts a smile on my face is when I see kids enjoying something, succeeding at something, but it’s nice also to be acknowledged every once in a while that your your hard work is paying off,” he said.

First Tee Four Corners is one of 160 chapters nationwide that are up for this award.

“There are 34,000 elementary schools that are currently teaching the First Tee program nationwide. And Lane [Frazier] was selected through an application process,” said Tina Pacheco White, the director of First Tee.

Frazier says the key is to stay positive. He also says to reinforce and recognize student’s accomplishments, in order for them to be successful.

Pacheco says it wasn’t an easy choice. But there was no ifs, ands or “putts.” Frazier was a “tee-rific” coach.

“He has such an innovative approach to how he teaches the life skills and golf within his classroom. With multiple abilities of students, he seamlessly makes that happen and it’s really a testament to his skills as the educator, and it just deserved recognition,” Pacheco-White said.

Frazier says teachers, especially in physical education, are only as good as their materials allow them to be. The money will help teach the students and enjoy themselves.