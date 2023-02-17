New Mexico to slowly warm up over the weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A warming trend will begin Friday through early next week, but for now, temperatures will remain below normal.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected each day along and east of the central mountain chain Saturday through Tuesday, then the potential exists for a strong wind event across all of northern and central New Mexico Wednesday.

There will also be a chance for more rain and snow showers, mainly along and west of the central mountain chain, late Tuesday through Wednesday night next week.

Click on the video above for the full forecast.

STORM WATCH