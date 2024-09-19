New Mexico Tourism Department commits $125k to Ruidoso

The funds will supplement what Lincoln County and Ruidoso are already pitching in to market the area to tourists and draw people in after devastating disasters this summer.

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Tourism Department is hoping to give Ruidoso a tourism boost after the destructive wildfires and flooding this summer.

The department is committing $125,000 in special advertising money to support the area. It will supplement the money that Lincoln County and Ruidoso are pitching in for the effort.

Lincoln County is pitching in $25,000, while the Village of Ruidoso is pitching in $50,000. In total, $200,000 is going toward this effort to boost tourism in the Ruidoso area.