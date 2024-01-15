New Mexico United gears up for 2024 season

United rep David Carl stopped by to talk about the upcoming season and the special promotions going on for it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United is gearing up for its 2024 season with a whole range of promotions and fun events to commemorate six years as a club.

The 2024 New Mexico United season begins March 9, 2024. That date is six years to the day after they first took to the field.

Instead of Fresno FC, they’ll face the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for Retro Night at home.

That match will kick off a 34-match regular season with 22 matches against United’s Western Conference foes and 12 non-conference matches.

David Carl, of United, stopped by to talk about what all to expect this season.

