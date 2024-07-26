New Mexico United stadium plan heads to city council

On July 12 a group of people who live near Balloon Fiesta Park voiced their concerns to Land Use Hearing Officer Steven Chavez.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On July 12 a group of people who live near Balloon Fiesta Park voiced their concerns to Land Use Hearing Officer Steven Chavez.

They were appealing an April decision from the city’s Environmental Planning Commission which cleared the way for construction of a new stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The appellants raised a number of issues they had with the approval. Two of the biggest issues were noise and traffic.

“We are looking at pushing another thousand cars down San Mateo in a 45-minute period,” said Charles Bates, a concerned resident.

They also accused city staff of violating the Open Meetings Act and EPC Commissioner Renn Halstead of having a conflict of interest because he is on the executive committee of advocacy group, Generation Elevate New Mexico. That group supports the stadium project.

Chavez issued his findings Thursday. He found no violations of the Open Meetings Act.

Chavez says Halstead did not have a conflict of interest because he did not take part in any votes at Generation Elevate New Mexico to support the stadium. But he did say Halstead made a poor decision by not disclosing his position.

Chavez says the noise arguments don’t fly because planners are taking steps to reduce noise from the stadium.

“The partial roof structure is designed to keep the sound in the stadium,” said Lawrence Wells, a real estate attorney for New Mexico United & the City of Albuquerque.

Chavez said the appellants have a point about traffic. He says the EPC should have adopted recommendations from a traffic study with their approval.

Chavez is recommending city council deny the appeal but adopt the traffic recommendations. The city council will have the final say.