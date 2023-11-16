New Mexico United stadium proposal now one step closer to approval

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United is one step closer to having a permanent multi-purpose stadium after a key approval Thursday.

The city Environmental Planning Commission approved the stadium proposal in an 8-1 vote. Now, it heads to the Albuquerque City Council for public comment and a final decision Monday.

The proposed lease includes seven acres at the park behind power lines, in a no-fly zone. The stadium proposal would also require a $30 million investment from New Mexico United.

The city says New Mexico United would not be allowed to host matches at the stadium during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The site identified in the lease would not interfere with ballooning in the rest of the park, according to a release.

In addition to the annual fee for rent, New Mexico United would pay the city a percentage of parking revenue. The agreement would be for 30 years, with options to extend.

The Albuquerque City Council will discuss this proposal on Monday at 5 p.m. at the City of Albuquerque Government Center.

