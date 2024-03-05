New Mexico voters to face local issues on Super Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While Super Tuesday is a big day for the U.S. presidential election, it’s also a big day for local elections in some New Mexico cities.

In Rio Rancho, city council seats in Districts 1, 4 and 6 are up for grabs. Voters will also see a $10 million measure for road repairs.

“Rio Rancho is not the only city in the country that is having infrastructure needs. We will continue to work on these roads. It is something I have been focused on from day one since I took office in 2014, how we were going to solve this problem,” said Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull.

These general measures will also be on the ballot in Rio Rancho:

$4 million for new ladder and engine truck, 17 new police vehicles and crisis negotiators

$1.2 million for replacing playground equipment and updating park facilities

Elsewhere in New Mexico, these cities will have municipal elections Super Tuesday:

Clovis – Mayor and five city council seats

Española – Four council seats

Bernalillo – Two council seats, municipal judge

