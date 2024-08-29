New Mexico woman dead after Boar’s Head listeria outbreak

A New Mexican is now among those killed by the Boar's Head listeria outbreak, according to the CDC.

In the last 10 minutes, KOB 4 learned it was an elderly Bernalillo County woman. This comes after the CDC updated the number of victims to eight due to a listeria outbreak in Boar’s Head deli meats.

At least 57 people have gotten sick and had to be hospitalized.

The CDC says people 65 and older, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of getting sick with listeria.

Boar’s Head has recalled more than seven million pounds of deli meat. Many of the recalled products are meant to be sliced at grocery store deli counters, some pre-packaged meats are also in the recall.