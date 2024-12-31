New Year’s Eve events in Albuquerque

If you want to head out to celebrate New Year's Eve, KOB 4 found several adult and kid-friendly activities going on throughout Albuquerque.

If you and the kiddos don’t want to wait until midnight, why not celebrate before it gets dark?

Explora is hosting their Noon Year’s Eve balloon drop. They are dropping 2025 balloons indoor, and you’ll also get a chance to explore the park.

The balloon drop is at noon, but they’re open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are limited, and you are encouraged to buy those in advance.

The ABQ Biopark Zoo will also offer special animal enrichment throughout the day that comes included with regular Biopark admission.

If you’re looking for something on the affordable side, the City of Albuquerque is hosting New Year’s Eve Before Dark.

Families have free admission to the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum, where they can join science girl for a science performance followed with hand-on activities. They will also have a food truck and live music. That’s happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m..

The Albuquerque Museum will also have free admission and will have activities for families to enjoy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

If you’re looking for something to do later in the day, Sawmill Market will be hosting a free New Year’s Eve countdown at 7 p.m. with a non-alcoholic toast.

If you plan on drinking, don’t drive. Bernalillo County is offering up to $10 off two rides when you add the code “NMNYE24” in the Uber app.