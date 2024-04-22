Nice and calm to start the week, windy by Thursday and Friday

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards takes a look at the nice and calm weather conditions for New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Warmer temperatures returns to eastern New Mexico on Monday thanks to drier southwest flow.

Some virga showers and dry storms are possible across the west central high terrain Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, except for locations in northeast New Mexico behind a backdoor front.

Winds begin picking up Wednesday, peaking Thursday as a disturbance moves through the Four Corners region.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

MORE: