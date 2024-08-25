NM STEM teachers selected for the Society of Science advocate program

The society for science – a nationally recognized leader in STEM education – selected four teachers from New Mexico for the advocate program.

The program offers training, stipends, and support to STEM educators helping students from underrepresented ethnicities and low income households.

Each teacher will receive $3,000 to help expand access and opportunity across science and technology for students.