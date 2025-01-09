NM United introduces new head coach Dennis Sanchez

Fans welcomed the new leader of our New Mexico United Wednesday. The team introduced new head coach Dennis Sanchez.

Sanchez says he’s excited to get started and always thought this would be a great job to have. He gave credit to our state for having such a connection to the team.

Most recently, he was the head coach of the Las Vegas Lights and took the team to its first-ever playoff appearance.

United kicks off the first home match on March 22.