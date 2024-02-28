NMDOH reports first child death of 2023-24 flu season

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health reported Tuesday the state’s first child flu death of the 2023-24 season.

NMDOH identified the child as a 5-to-12-year-old Bernalillo County child, who died from complications associated with the flu.

So far this season, there have been 94 pneumonia and flu-related deaths among adults. The 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21 flu seasons saw 264 deaths, 197 deaths and 160 deaths, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 2019-20 and 2018-19 flu seasons saw 254 deaths and 237 deaths, respectively.

The health department says certain times of the year bring on spikes in respiratory illnesses but it can happen any time of year.

Last season, officials reported the first child death of flu season in April 2023.

Health officials recommend staying up-to-date with your vaccinations, being aware of risk factors and using safe practices.