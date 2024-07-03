NMDOJ takes action on hotels accused of price gouging in the wake of Ruidoso fires

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Department of Justice officials say they sent cease-and-desist notices to hotels accused of price gouging in the wake of the Ruidoso fires.

Last Wednesday, the NMDOJ advised people to submit complaints regarding possible price gouging after the devastating fires. After receiving “almost a dozen complaints,” they have sent notices to the La Quinta Inn in Artesia and several Roswell hotels:

The Baymont by Wyndham

The Clarion Inn

Days Inn

Holiday Inn

Home 2 Suites by Hilton

The NMDOJ conducted a preliminary review and found several hotels may have engaged in unfair price gouging. Officials say they received complaints about hotels canceling bookings with little to no explanation, then rebooking them at a higher price. Some anonymous tipsters reportedly said hotels up-charged their rooms due to the fires.

“The notice requests immediate cessation from engaging in business practices that violate the New Mexico Unfair Practices Act which prohibits unconscionable business practices, such as exploiting consumers during an emergency,” the NMDOJ specified in a news release issued Wednesday.

Officials are encouraging people to submit complaints about potential price gouging or other possible fraudulent behavior to their office. They say you can submit a report in one of these two ways: