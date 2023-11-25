NMDOT crews prepare for winter storm moving into New Mexico

As winter weather descends upon New Mexico, the state's Department of Transportation is taking proactive measures to combat potential hazards on the road.

KOB 4 spoke with a New Mexico Department of Transportation rep Friday who said crews have been out pretreating the roads all afternoon. Crews in northern New Mexico reportedly started around 2 p.m., and crews in Santa Fe started around 5 p.m. Friday.

According to NMDOT, there are always a few problem areas up north, like US 64 and NM 17.

“All along the Colorado border, those patrols are already there and pretreating the roadways,” said James Murray with NMDOT. “They will be there until the storm is done.”

Murray says NMDOT works with New Mexico State Police to decide if or when parts of the interstate need to be shut down.

At this time, everything is open. Officials are urging caution – they want drivers to be aware of their surroundings, or stay home if possible.

