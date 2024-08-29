NMPED secretary Arsenio Romero resigns

New Mexico Public Education Secretary, Arsenio Romero, has resigned Wednesday, effective immediately.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico Public Education Secretary, Arsenio Romero, has resigned Wednesday, effective immediately.

KOB 4 told you earlier this month, Romero is one of the five finalists for president of New Mexico State University. But a NMSU spokesperson says they haven’t hired Romero as president.

“I appreciate Secretary Romero’s service to the New Mexico Department of Education and the children of our state. I wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The governor and her staff will immediately begin interviewing candidates to replace Romero.

Romero was the fourth PED secretary under Lujan Grisham.