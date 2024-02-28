NMSP: 1 killed in dust storm crash near Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a seven-vehicle crash that left one person dead and multiple people injured during a dust storm.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and East Orchard Park Road just south of Roswell.

Around that time, the National Weather Service issued a Dust Storm Warning for the Roswell area. Meteorologists forecast near zero visibility and “dangerous life-threatening travel.”

An investigation found a Ford pickup truck was trying to cross U.S. 285. At the same time, a Ram pickup truck hit the Ford, disabling both vehicles on northbound U.S. 285.

The driver and three passengers in the Ram were uninjured. However, a 15-year-old girl sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

A 64-year-old man, driving a Ford pickup truck with a flatbed trailer, braked to avoid the crash. As he did, a Nissan SUV crashed into the trailer, killing the driver and injuring his passenger.

NMSP identified the driver as 63-year-old David Pedroza, of Roswell. They identified the passenger as a 49-year-old woman who paramedics took to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle and their passenger were reportedly uninjured.

The crash also collected a Dodge pickup truck, a Ford Escape and a Honda Civic. Everyone in those vehicles reportedly avoided injury.

New Mexico State Police is continuing to investigate the crash.

