NMSP: 7 injured in Portales bus crash with tractor-trailer

PORTALES, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash between a Portales school bus and a tractor-trailer that left seven people injured.

State Police say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Six people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at State Road 236 and Roosevelt Road T. The intersection is around 3 miles west of Portales.

Details are limited. New Mexico State Police is continuing to investigate what happened.

