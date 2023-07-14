NMSP arrests Albuquerque homicide suspect in Las Vegas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Overnight in Las Vegas, New Mexico State Police arrested a suspect accused of a homicide earlier this week in Albuquerque.

Jose Martinez, 52, is accused of killing Russell Werner, during an argument Monday at an apartment near 2nd and Candelaria.

Witnesses allegedly told police they were arguing. Then, they say as Werner tried leaving, Martinez allegedly hit Werner with an AR-style rifle and shot him once with it.

Martinez then reportedly demanded people nearby help him move Werner’s body and load it into the trunk of a vehicle.

Officers responded around midnight and didn’t find Martinez. However, they did find a woman covered in blood.

Around 1 a.m., a security guard called 911 and reported a dead body, near I-25 just north of Comanche. Officers responded and identified the body as Werner, who had a gunshot wound.

After investigating the scene, homicide detectives drew up an arrest warrant for him which State Police executed overnight.

Martinez faces an open count of murder and a charge of tampering with evidence.

