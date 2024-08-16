NMSP arrests woman for DWI rollover crash with child in the car

SANTA ROSA, N.M. — New Mexico State Police arrested a Texas woman for allegedly driving drunk and crashing on I-40 with a child in the vehicle.

Around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, New Mexico State Police were dispatched to westbound I-40, near mile marker 271, just west of Santa Rosa. They arrived and confirmed a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash involving an eight-year-old child.

Medics took the child to an area hospital. Her injuries are unknown.

NMSP identified the driver as 48-year-old Margarita Bautista.

Meanwhile, Bautista allegedly agreed to field sobriety tests after officers smelled alcohol on her. According to NMSP, her breath test results came back as “a .16 and .18” – over twice the legal limit.

Bautista is now booked into the De Baca County Detention Center on these charges:

DWI

DWI with a minor in the vehicle

Abuse of a child, resulting in great bodily harm