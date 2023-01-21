NMSP: I-25 closed in both directions at Raton Pass

RATON, N.M. — I-25 is completely shut down at Raton Pass, according to New Mexico State Police.

Authorities said I-25 is closed in both directions from milepost 452 to the Colorado border due to unsafe driving conditions.

At this time, it’s unclear how long the interstate will be closed.

I-25 is closed at Raton Pass in both directions from milepost 452 to the Colorado border due to inclement weather and unsafe driving conditions. No estimation on length of closure. Avoid area. Check https://t.co/ATqbOYYry9 for updated information on road closures. pic.twitter.com/5qfcBKeB4w — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 21, 2023

STORM WATCH

If you’re on the go, the KOB 4 Weather App is also available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store.