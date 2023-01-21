NMSP: I-25 closed in both directions at Raton Pass

By KOB

RATON, N.M. — I-25 is completely shut down at Raton Pass, according to New Mexico State Police.

Authorities said I-25 is closed in both directions from milepost 452 to the Colorado border due to unsafe driving conditions.

At this time, it’s unclear how long the interstate will be closed.

STORM WATCH

If you’re on the go, the KOB 4 Weather App is also available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store.