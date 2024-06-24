NMSP investigating sheriff’s office shooting in Lincoln County

New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

According to State Police, Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Family Dollar in Capitan just before 1 p.m. Saturday because of shoplifting. They said the suspects, identified as 22-year-old Victor Herrera and 25-year-old Maggie Mondragon, were in a stolen truck when deputies tried to pull them over.

According to NMSP, both suspects got out and ran. Deputies arrested Mondragon, but Herrera got away and later stole another pickup truck. Deputies caught up with him, and during another chase, a shot was fired.

Deputies eventually forced his vehicle to stop and arrested him. Herrera was treated for minor injuries from the chase. He faces charges for the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.