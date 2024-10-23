NMSP issues Amber Alert for missing 5-year-old girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 5-year-old Kaelani Gonzales Tuesday.

New Mexico State Police say Gonzales was last seen leaving Kirtland Elementary in Albuquerque in a black SUV. Police believe she is with her grandmother Marianne Garnard and is in danger.

Gonzales was last wearing a pink sweater with black pants and white shoes. She is around 3 feet and 8 inches with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, contact police at 505-841-9256 or 911.