NMSP: Officer in critical condition following shooting in Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — An officer with the Alamogordo Police Department is in critical condition following a shooting.

According to New Mexico State Police, the shooting happened near Delaware and 1st Street in Alamogordo.

Authorities said a suspect was also struck by gunfire, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No other information has been released at this time.

