NMSP: Officer in critical condition following shooting in Alamogordo
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — An officer with the Alamogordo Police Department is in critical condition following a shooting.
According to New Mexico State Police, the shooting happened near Delaware and 1st Street in Alamogordo.
Authorities said a suspect was also struck by gunfire, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
No other information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.
NMSP investigating OIS involving @AlamogordoPD near Delaware and 1st Street. Officer struck by gunfire and is in critical condition. Suspect also struck, his injury is believed to be non life threatening. More information will be sent out via press release when available. pic.twitter.com/iSKsWmWSWu— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 15, 2023