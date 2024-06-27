NMSP: Otero County deputy shoots and kills teen with gun

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say an Otero County deputy shot and killed a teenager who pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the deputy.

The deputy received a call around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday about a man in the median of U.S. Highway 70, near mile marker 240.

When the deputy arrived and approached the man, the man presented “what appeared to be a firearm” at the deputy. The deputy then shot him at least once.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 17-year-old Elijah Hadley. NMSP investigators say the object he had was an airsoft gun. The deputy did not sustain any injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.