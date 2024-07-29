NMSP releases stats on efforts to combat juvenile violence in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say they have increased their support to Albuquerque police in response to a rise in juvenile violence.

NMSP say they deployed additional officers to downtown Albuquerque on Friday and Saturday. The goal is to enhance public safety and curb violence in the area.

“The recent violence in downtown Albuquerque is alarming and unacceptable. Our collaboration with the Albuquerque Police Department is essential to restoring peace and ensuring the safety of our community,” said NMSP Chief Troy Weisler in a press release. “By increasing our presence, we are sending a clear message that violence will not be tolerated.”

Here is a summary of their efforts:

Weekend #1: July 12 and July 13

127 Contacts (Traffic Stops and Consensual Encounters)

14 Citations

3 DWI Arrests

2 Medical Assist Calls

1 Warrant Arrest

3 Other Arrests

10 Other Agency Assist Calls (Assist APD/BCSO)

Weekend #2: July 19 and July 20

57 Contacts (Traffic Stops and Consensual Encounters)

21 Citations

5 DWI Arrests

3 Other Arrests

Weekend #3: July 26 and July 27