VIDEO: NMSU addresses men’s basketball team controversy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A day after firing men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar, NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu and other university officials addressed the firing decision and what’s next for the Aggies.

The Aggies men’s basketball team is under fire amid allegations of harassment and criminal sexual contact.

On Sunday, the rest of their season was canceled after a police report on the allegations was released.

