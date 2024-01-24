NOAA: 2023 was the world’s warmest year on record

If you remember how hot it was in New Mexico last summer – it wasn't just hot here. The numbers are in from NOAA and 2023 was the warmest year on record globally.

In Albuquerque, specifically, 2023 was tied for the 8th warmest year since 1900.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker explains the record-setting year in the video above.

