Nob Hill business readies for busy shopping season, retail crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Over the years, Chris Losack’s Nob Hill store “Astro-Zombies” has dealt with its fair share of break-ins and theft.

“There’s been moments where it’s been pretty sketchy, and we’ve had to deal with some significant theft over the last several years. Dealt with a bunch of vandalism during COVID, but the last year or so, it’s been actually very mild,” said Losack.

Losack and his employees have learned a thing or two about deterring shoplifters.

“The best way to deal with theft is to address them as soon as they walk in the door, let them know that we know they’re there. Last thing somebody that’s trying to rip you off wants to have is you know that they’re there,” Losack said.

Right now, they’re getting ready for a busy shopping season.

“We always are ready for the holidays, because the holidays really make us the money, and it’s the funnest time of the year to work in this industry,” said Losack.

He says he’s prioritizing fun and employee safety over cracking down on someone with sticky fingers.

“They let me know, and maybe I’ll interact. But for the most part, you know, just kind of stop them before they’re stealing that way they’re safe. You know, I never want anybody to, it’s just stuff,” Losack said.

Last year’s holiday retail crime crackdown turned deadly as police chased two shoplifters at the Kohl’s in Cottonwood Mall. They arrested a woman, and Albuquerque police shot and killed a man by a nearby business.

It was part of APD’s “Operation Sticky Fingers,” the department’s proactive operation to tackle shoplifting, which will happen again this year.

Losack says his store is ready for the busy season.

“When it’s real busy, we have extra staff, and we’re always on the lookout for it, just because it could be easy if we weren’t paying attention, but we do,” said Losack.

Holiday shoppers across the state are making gift lists and checking them twice ahead of Black Friday. At the same time, cops are trying to keep all those presents and their owners safe.