Nonprofit aims to increase trust in New Mexico elections

The Carter Center is launching Observe New Mexico Elections. It's a non-partisan effort to train election observers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A nonprofit group is aiming to increase the transparency and trust in New Mexico elections.

Reps say it’s all about increasing trust in communities across our state in the election process.

“So it will be people observing elections in their own community, and it will be people from their own community recruiting their family, friends and colleagues to be part of this effort. So it is a homegrown initiative in that there are folks that will be part of this from every community in the state, I hope,” said Carmen Lopez with Observe New Mexico Elections.

