Northbound I-25 closed near Socorro due to crash

SAN ANTONIO, N.M. — Authorities closed northbound Interstate 25 due to a semi-truck crash Tuesday morning just south of Socorro.

According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the closure is at milepost 139, right near San Antonio. They closed all lanes due to the crash, first reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They’re asking you to reduce your speed, obey posted signs and watch for emergency personnel and equipment. Expect delays as well.

