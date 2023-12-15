Northern New Mexico covered in several inches of snow overnight

Some residents in northern New Mexico got several inches of snow overnight. In Las Vegas, there was at least six inches of snow in some parts of the city.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Some residents in northern New Mexico got several inches of snow overnight. In Las Vegas, there was at least six inches of snow in some parts of the city.

The road conditions on I-25 were a concern for drivers, but the roads near Las Vegas were pretty clear. Several New Mexico Department of Transportation snow plows were seen on I-25, clearing snow from the road.

If you see any snow plows on the road, stay at least 50 feet behind them. Also, keep in mind, that even if the road looks clear of snow, it’s still wet — so there are slick spots where you could lose control of your vehicle.

MORE: