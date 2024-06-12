NTSB issues final investigation report on fatal BCSO helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Transportation Safety Board released the full findings of their investigation into a BCSO helicopter crash that claimed four lives in July 2022.

Investigators found a gear failed due to wear and poor maintenance. They say that led to the driveshaft shearing off, the gearbox seizing up and the helicopter ultimately losing all power.

Investigators found an engine light came on 17 flight hours before the crash, indicating possible metallic particles in the engine oil system. They say that “chip event” indicates a possible engine bearing or gear failure. In response to the event, investigators learned that the oil was drained and flushed and the filter was removed, cleaned and reinstalled – and no further engine lights were reported after that.

While they sent the chip and oil sample to a lab for analysis, investigators say the operator reportedly didn’t use the analysis results to troubleshoot the reason for the chip event. Investigators say if the operator did that, they might’ve found that failing part.

Investigators added the pilot was flying directly into the sunset and at an altitude too low for them to autorotate the helicopter and safely land it after the engine failed. They say the pilot was flying the helicopter at around 500-600 feet above ground level.

Background

At the time of the crash, the “Metro 2” helicopter was assisting with a firefight. They were providing bucket drops and other air logistics needs to fire crews on the ground.

On the way back to Albuquerque, authorities say the helicopter crashed outside of Las Vegas.

The crash claimed the lives of:

Undersheriff Larry Koren

Koren was with the sheriff’s department for more than two decades. He was hired back in 1998 and served almost every role in the department.

Lt. Fred Beers

Beers joined the sheriff’s department back in 2009, serving the county for more than a decade.

Deputy Michael Levison

Levison was the newest of the four employees on the helicopter. According to the sheriff’s office, Levison served the community for nearly four and a half years before the crash.

Bernalillo County Fire Department Rescue Specialist Matthew King

King was a rescue specialist for the county’s fire department. According to his LinkedIn, he joined the department back in 2011 after serving with the Sandoval County Fire Department for two years.