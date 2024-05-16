NWS issues flood watch for burn scars in northern New Mexico

As we progress closer to monsoon season, there is one thing we are watching closely in northern New Mexico – burn scar flooding.

On Wednesday, we’ve seen some rain and thunderstorms pretty close to the burn scars. It doesn’t take much for flooding to happen over our burn scars, either.

That is why the National Weather Service in Albuquerque has already put out a flood watch for the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar and the McBride burn scar for Thursday.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

