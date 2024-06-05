Officials connect veterans to PACT Act benefits

In March 2024, lawmakers expanded the PACT Act, bringing more health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In March 2024, lawmakers expanded the PACT Act, bringing more health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances.

“Those include, an expanded list of locations around the globe where veterans may have served. It also is, an expanded list of presumptive health conditions that veterans might be eligible for,” said Lorae Pawiki, Office of Tribal Government Relations Specialist for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

On Tuesday, the state, federal, and non-VA departments came together to provide not just veterans in rural areas, but their family members with more information about the benefits they can receive.

Kelton Starr, the education director for the Mescalero Apache Tribe, says between Lincoln and Otero County, there are 400 veterans who aren’t always up to date with the changes.

“The veterans are unaware at times of the changes that take place within the veterans administration and the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, what is offered. The best way to do that is to have them come out and give updates to our veterans, but also to the veteran service officers within the communities and within the reservations,” said Starr.

There are 23 pueblos and tribes in New Mexico, and our state’s Department of Veteran Services says they’re not stopping at Mescalero Apache Tribe.

“Simply because we don’t want to leave no veteran left behind. We want our veterans, our Native American veterans, to know that the services are provided to them as well as, you know, they are all of our veterans. They’re not forgotten,” said Beverly Charley, the tribal liaison for the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services.