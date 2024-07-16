Officials extend deadlines for taxpayers affected by Ruidoso fires

The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has expanded certain filing extensions for taxpayers affected by the Ruidoso fires.

Tax officials say affected taxpayers who had returns with normal due dates of June 25 and July 25 can now file on September 25. Affected taxpayers, who had an estimated personal income tax or corporate income tax payment normally due June 17, can file that on September 17 instead.

Officials say affected taxpayers utilizing the extension should send the department a letter, providing notification that they qualify for the extension and can prove they are an affected taxpayer.

You can find more information on who qualifies and other details in Tax Bulletin 100.43. It’s available in the publications folder on the Forms & Publications page here on the department website.

You can also completed Form RPD-41096, otherwise known as Extension of Time to File. Click here to access that form and other general information about tax extensions.

Affected taxpayers may also notify the department before they file. They can also do it after they receive a notice with late payment penalty and interest for returns the extension will cover. From there, the extension will mean there is no penalty imposed for a late filed return or for a late payment. State law doesn’t allow interest on late payments to be waived, though.

You can also email forms or letters to one of the following addresses:

Personal Income Tax: Trd.TaxReturnHelp@tax.nm.gov

Corporate Income Tax: CIT.TaxReturnHelp@tax.nm.gov

Gross Receipts Tax: GRT.TRDHelp@tax.nm.gov

Withholding Tax: WHT.TRDHelp@tax.nm.gov

Workers Compensation Tax: WKC.TRDHelp@tax.nm.gov

Special Tax Programs: Other.Taxes@tax.nm.gov

Mail to: P.O. Box 630, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87504-0630