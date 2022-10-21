Officials update Coors Bypass-Ellison sinkhole, road closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials anticipate traffic could be back to normal this weekend on a northwest Albuquerque road repaired after a water main break.

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Authority says crews began paving operations after making necessary repairs to the water main.

The Water Authority also says one northbound Coors Bypass lane is expected to open sometime Friday. All northbound lanes will likely reopen sometime late Saturday.

Just north of the intersection of Coors Boulevard Bypass and Ellison Road, the Water Authority first reported a break sometime before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Upon reviewing the area that morning, crews found several sinkholes, which prompted all northbound Coors lanes to close at Ellison.

NMDOT has been diverting traffic down Ellison to Alameda and back to NM-528. Motorists have also been instructed to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No customers were reported to be out of water because of the break.

Click the video above to see the progress as of Friday morning.