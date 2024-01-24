Oñate shooting suspect and parents sued by victim

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — A man shot at a Juan de Oñate statue protest in Española is suing the alleged shooter and his parents over the incident.

Jacob Johns is suing Ryan Martinez, alleging assault and battery. Video shows Martinez allegedly pulling a gun and firing a shot at Johns at the protest in September.

Johns alleges Martinez’s parents were negligent, claiming Martinez used a 3D printer in their home to make illegal guns and parts for guns. The lawsuit alleges the parents could’ve stopped his “dangerous behavior” and prevented the shooting but did not.

The lawsuit also points out Martinez was living with his parents and drove his parents’ Tesla to the shooting.

Johns is seeking an unspecified amount for damages incurred.

Martinez already faces criminal charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault and hate crime and firearm enhancements. If convicted, those enhancements would add a year to his sentencing.

Martinez remains in jail in Rio Arriba County awaiting his trial.

