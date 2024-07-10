Opening statements begin in Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ trial

SANTA FE, N.M. — Opening statements are beginning Wednesday in the trial of Alec Baldwin as he faces an involuntary manslaughter charge.

We will hear from prosecutors and the defense. Each side will lay out the foundation of their case.

Baldwin is accused of involuntary manslaughter. If he’s found guilty, he could face up to 18 months in jail. During a rehearsal on the “Rust” set, authorities say he was holding the gun that fired a live bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

A jury is seated, ready to hear those statements. There are 11 women and five men. There are also four alternates.

