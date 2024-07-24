Orbit, Albuquerque Isotopes talk Green Chile Cheeseburger Night and more

Bucket hats, lunch bags, green chile cheeseburgers, it's all coming up at Isotopes Park!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s as much of a staple of the Albuquerque Isotopes as Orbit himself and it’s coming up very soon – Green Chile Cheeseburger Night.

The Isotopes will wear their special green chile cheeseburger jerseys for the special night Saturday.

And that’s not all they’re doing this weekend. They’re giving out bucket hats Friday and lunch bags Sunday. Plus, you can meet Orbit Thursday night.

Orbit joined Forest Stulting to talk all about in the video above.