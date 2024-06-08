Organizers share plans for this year’s UFO Festival in Roswell

The City of Roswell is preparing for its annual UFO Festival. Expect stargazing, UFO expert lectures, and – for the first time – a car show.

ROSWELL, N.M. — The City of Roswell is preparing for its annual UFO Festival. This year will mark the 77th anniversary after a UFO reportedly crashed near Roswell and put the city on the map.

There is going to be a little something for everyone.

“At the Chaves County courthouse lawn, we’ll be hosting the human costume contest, and that morning we’ll also be hosting the pet costume contest, which is very, very, a favorite of everyone,” said Barbara Gomez, the executive director for Main Street Roswell.

Adding to those contests are some stargazing and UFO expert lectures. For the first time this year, the festival will feature a car show.

As the city prepares for the festival, they are expecting anywhere between 5,000 to 10,000 believers.

Gomez says getting to this point wasn’t so simple. She says Main Street Roswell and other local organizations are overseeing this year’s festival instead of the city.

“They really just wanted to give it back to the community and said, you know, you guys did it before. I think you guys can do it again and we will support you. And so they have supported us,” Gomez said.

One thing no one can control is the weather. In the first week of June, Roswell has already been in the 100s.

“If you’re coming, be prepared for hot. So if you’re bringing kids, make sure you keep them cool and even more important, or as important, watch out with your pets. Our streets are hot, are asphalt, are really hot in Roswell,” Gome said.

Most of the festival is free but some events and lectures require a ticket. Click here for more information.