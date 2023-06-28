Organizers talk ‘Boots, Badges and Blue Jeans’ law enforcement benefit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You still have time to polish your boots and find your blue jeans if you want to support New Mexico law enforcement at an event this weekend.

“Boots, Badges and Blue Jeans” is happening Saturday, from 6-11 p.m., at the Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town.

Shaun Willoughby, the president of the Albuquerque Police Officers Association, and Paul Broome, the president of the New Mexico Law Enforcement Officers Fund, stopped by to talk about the event.

