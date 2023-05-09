Owner, neighbor find popular missing peacock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A popular peacock and his family will have dinner together again.

Owner Ray Santillanes and his neighbor found Bob the Peacock behind his shed and block wall Tuesday afternoon. Santillanes said they heard Bob, then went on a mad search to find him.

“To our surprise, he was stuck and couldn’t move much. But we finally got him to turn around and the rest is history. THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR HELP AND SUPPORT! BOB IS HOME!!!” Santillanes told KOB 4.

Santillanes reported Bob went missing late last month. He said he showed up on his roof 20 years ago and stayed ever since.

Bob drew the interest of the community. They joined in the effort to find him and reported numerous possible sightings of the precious peacock.

