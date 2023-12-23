Brandon Richards: Pacific storm system to bring widespread rain to New Mexico

A Pacific storm system will move east across New Mexico tonight through Saturday night, bringing rain to much of the state and snow to the mountains.

The precipitation will gradually diminish Sunday morning, which will otherwise be a brisk day with temps below normal. Christmas Day is expected to be mostly dry and cold with more below-normal temperatures.

STORM WATCH: